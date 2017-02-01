The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dele Belgore at the Federal High Court, Lagos on Wednesday.





Mr Belgore, a PDP Chieftain who vied for the party’s governorship ticket in the last Kwara state election is to be arraigned on a five-count charge alongside the immediate past minister of national planning, Prof Abubakar Sulaiman.



In the charge sheet obtained in Lagos, t he two defendants are said to have conspired on March 27, 2015, to directly take possession of the sum of 450million Naira, a sum which they reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act.



They are also charged with being in possession of the sum and making a cash payment of 50million Naira to one Sheriff Shagaya without going through a financial institution.



The EFCC said that the charges are contrary to and punishable under certain sections of the Money Laundering Prohibition Amendment Act, 2012.



Mr Dele Belgore and Prof Abubakar Sulaiman are to be arraigned before Justice Rilwan Aikawa.