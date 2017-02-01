Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » EFCC RAIDS EX NAVAL CHIEF JIBRIN’S HOME
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, February 24, 2017 / comment : 0


The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) met a brick wall when its raided the residence of the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin in the commercial and university town of Anyigba in Kogi State. The EFCC’s operation led by DSP Madaki Tuesday left broken soak away and damaged celling after their fruitless search. Sources said.

It will be recalled that on 24 November last year, the rented apartment o...f the former Service Chief was also ransacked and his property destroyed. According to eye witness on Tuesday said ‘fierce looking EFCC staff stormed Jibrin’s house in Anyigba, they broke the swage tanks and celling but found nothing.’ 

‘The visibly looking dejected staffers of the EFCC left the area unnoticed after nothtnig incriminating was found in a pick up hilux van.’


Source :Vanguard

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú