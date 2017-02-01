Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) have quizzed the chairman of Arik Air, Sir Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide.





The chairman was reportedly invited to its Ikoyi Lagos office after the operatives stormed the airline's headquarters with policemen barricading the premises.





The chairman's invitation came after some aggrieved passengers besieged the headquarters demanding refunds of tickets on which flights were cancelled.





It was not however clear if the chairman's invitation had anything to do with the passengers' grievances or due to the takeover of the Airline by AMCON





Spokesman of Arik Air, Adebanji Ola in a terse statement said, "Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, 8 February 2017 visited Arik Air’s head office.





"They held a brief meeting with Chairman of Arik Air, Sir Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide after which the Chairman visited their Ikoyi, Lagos office for further discussions and to respond to their enquiries.





Having satisfactorily answered the query, the chairman later left the EFCC office."





Meanwhile,

there was commotion at the corporate headquarters of Arik Air in Lagos on Wednesday when some aggrieved passengers besieged the office demanding refunds for their cancelled flights.

The aggrieved passengers were however met with stiff resistance by a heavy detachment of policemen who were mobilized to prevent the passengers from gaining entrance.





Armed security men blocked the gate of the airline's headquarters located along the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja Lagos with their Hilux vehicles.





It was learnt that the airline must have gotten wind of the plan by the aggrieved passengers to storm the headquarters prompting it to mobilize the security men.





The passengers claimed they bought tickets from the airline since last year but the flights were cancelled yet they could not get refunds from the airline.





Arik Air, the largest carrier in West and Central Africa, has been having a running battle with its passengers in recent times over persistent flight delays and cancellations.





Recently the Aviation unions disrupted operations of the airline over non-payment of salaries. The intervention of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) pacified the workers.





There was no official comment from the airline as of the time of filing this report as the spokesman, Mr. Adebanji Ola did not pick several calls put to him by our correspondent. He did not also respond to the text message sent to him.





However, one of the aggrieved passengers who refused to disclose her identity claimed that her N800,000 ticket funds have been trapped with the airline since December 23, 2016.



