Posted date: Saturday, February 11, 2017


Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered 9.8 million US Dollars and another 74 thousand Pound Sterling in a building in Kaduna belonging to a former Group Managing Director of The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu.

A statement on Friday from EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said a special operation conducted in Kaduna led to the staggering recovery of ...the money hidden in a fire proof safe.


He said: “The surprise raid of the facility was sequel to an intelligence which the commission received about suspected proceeds of crime believed to be hidden in the slums of Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna.”

“On arrival at the facility, the caretaker of the house, one Bitrus Yakubu, a younger brother to Andrew Yakubu, disclosed that both the house and the safe where the money was found belong to his brother, Andrew Yakubu,” he added.

He said: “When the safe was opened it was discovered that it contained the sum of $9,772,800 (Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Seventy Two Thousand, Eight Hundred United States Dollars) and another sum of £74,000 (Seventy Four Thousand Pound Sterling).”

Uwujaren noted that on February 8, 2017, Andrew Yakubu reported to the Commission’s Zonal office in Kano and made statement wherein he admitted ownership of the recovered money, claiming it was gift from unnamed persons.

He is currently assisting the investigation, the EFCC statement said.

