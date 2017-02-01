





Edo Speaker Justin Okonoboh yesterday narrated how he escaped an assassination attempt while returning to Benin City from his community in Igueben local government area.

Okonoboh said his backup driver shielded him from the assassins.

He said the assassins refused to back down even when his police escort fired warning shots into the air.

According to him: “On my way back from my constituency at about 5pm on Friday where I went to settle some land issues, my aide in the escort van called me from his phone that we should be on alert that a Toyata Camry was chasing us.

“When we looked back the car was behind my back up Hilux van. The Camry wanted to overtake the Hilux to block me but the driver did not allow them.

“The Toyata Camry struggled with the Hilux for about five kilometers and they almost crashed but did not give up.

“The policemen inside the Hilux van fired a shot into the air to scare them but that did not deter them as they kept chasing us.

“They pursued us from around Ugbegun-Nebudin -Ujogba road and it was when we got to the Benin-Auchi express way they waved their hands to give us a warning.”

The Speaker said he was yet to ascertain whether they were armed robbers or kidnappers.

He however insisted only assassins would behave the way the men did.

He said: “My security aides inside the Hilux said the men were armed. I have enough security aides attached to me but the challenge is that there are no vehicles to convey them when I am traveling.”

The Speaker said he has reported to the Commissioner of Police.

Source:Nation