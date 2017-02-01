Air mishap was averted yesterday when an Air Peace B737 aircraft with flight number 4P7198 suffered tyre burst as the aircraft was preparing for take-off at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos yesterday morning.

The aircraft with 105 passengers on-board was departing for Abuja from Lagos at about 11:11am when the incident happened.

Confirming the incident, Corporate Communications manager of Air Peace, Mr Chris Iwarah, in an official statement stated that the minor incident occurred around 11:11am Monday morning.

Mr Iwarah pointed out that “at about 11am yesterday, our Lagos-Abuja flight aborted takeoff at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos when the pilot-in-command suspected that there was an issue with one of the tyres of the aircraft. Passengers on board were transferred to another aircraft to ensure they did not miss their appointments. The passengers were all calm, as it was not a life-threatening incident”.

The Air Peace manager said there was no question of air return as “our very experienced flight crew noticed the development much before takeoff”.

Iwarah added: “Because of the premium we place on safety, our pilots are under a duty to call for checks when they suspect any fault however basic it may be. That was what happened in this case. Although it was initially suspected to be a case of burst tyre, our Engineering Department later inspected the aircraft and confirmed that one of the tyres got deflated. The issue has since been addressed”.

The fast growing airline, however, assured it’s loyal customers, air travellers and the general public that they will continue to accord their comfort and safety top priority the airline has maintained since commencement of flight operations.

Source:Leadership