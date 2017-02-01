Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has condemned the alleged attack by the Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, over his comment that three governors in the South-East would soon join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okorocha had at the APC stakeholders’ meeting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, said three governors in the region had perfected plans to leave their political parties for the ruling APC at the centre.

However, Governor Obiano, while reacting to the claim, was quoted as saying that Okorocha was an example of what a leader should not be.

But while firing back in statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha described Obiano’s comment as “motor park language” saying it was unexpected from the governor of a state.

The statement said the Enugu and Ebonyi state governors had also reacted to Okorocha’s claim without attacking him, and wondered why Obiano should toe the line of insults, even when his name was not mentioned.

The statement read in part: “The governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has read with regret the media attack on his person by the clueless governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, over a harmless statement he made at the APC stakeholders meeting in Owerri that three governors in the South-East would soon join APC.

“That statement didn’t call for insult or any foul language. But governor Obiano of Anambra State spoke to justify or authenticate the general impression about him that he is an aggressive governor, who should have done better as a militant than as a governor.

“Governor Okorocha’s claim was a healthy one, expected to provoke sound debates, which is the beauty of democracy. Governors with ideas and the right exposure gave their polite reactions, but the one without ideas (Obiano) took to insults. Only men with nothing to offer in terms of ideas take delight in insulting others. Men of ideas do not insult others,” the statement said.