Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East, Bassey Albert has reacted to the Federal high court ruling sitting in Uyo on the pre election matter between him and his Opponent Hon.Bassey Etim, says the judgement reflects Biased conduct of of justice Fatun Riman Fatun throughout the trial of the case.









Albert, in a statement said he wrote a petition to national judiciary council and the chief judge of the federal high court on November 7 2016 accusing justice Riman of bias and antagonism towards him and requested that he should be disqualified from the case.









The lawmaker pointed out that the matter is a pre election matter and has directed his lawyers to exercise his rights of appeal to ensure that justice at the court of appeal is served.









The chairman senate committee on Gas noted that his legal team has also filed an application for stay of execution of Justice Riman' s judgement pending the hearing of the appeal at the court of appeal.









He enjoined all to remain calm with PDP as he is still representing the people of Akwa Ibom north east at the senate chamber .



