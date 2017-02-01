Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed to March 14, 2017, for the commencement of the trial of the former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode





Fani-Kayode who was also the Director of Media in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, is standing trial on a five-count charge of alleged corruption and money laundering proffered against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





At the resumed trial yesterday, Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Ahmed Raji (SAN), prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him go through the files as he was new in the case.





He said: “My lord, I am just coming into the case, I will need time to go through the file; so I would like to crave the indulgence of the court to enable me familiarise myself with the case.





Prosecuting counsel, Johnson Ojogbane, however, asked the court to take cognisance of the fact that this was the second adjournment at the instance of the defence.





Ojogbane therefore, urged the court to give a definite date for the commencement of trial.

Responding, trial judge, Justice Tsoho adjourned to March 14, 2017, for the commencement of trial.



Fani-Kayode was arraigned by the EFCC on a fresh five counts bordering on money laundering.





The ex-aviation minister was accused of allegedly collecting N26 million from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki and using same for media campaign.



