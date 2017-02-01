Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

TRENDING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » CONSTRUCTION OF YEMI OSINBAJO'S GATE HOUSE COSTS N250M...DINO MELAYE
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, February 03, 2017 / comment : 0


The Chairman, Senate Committee of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Dino Melaye, on Thursday said the lawmakers could call for a review of the contract awarded for the construction of the official residence of the vice president.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo is the current Vice President.

According to Melaye, the gatehouse of the three-bedroomed apartment will cost N250m.

He also described the cost of the official residence being constructed for the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives as inflated.

The senator made the revelations at a press briefing in Abuja.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú