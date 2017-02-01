President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday placed a telephone call to the Minister of Youth Development and Sports, Barrister Solomon Selcap Dalung, to condole with him over the death of his wife, Briskila.









The President, who is currently away on vacation, implored Barrister Dalung to take solace in the testimonies of those who knew the late Mrs. Dalung very closely, and bear witness to a life characterized by kindness and honesty.









In a similar vein, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has also been in touch with the Minister to express condolences on behalf of himself and the government and people of Nigeria. The Vice President described Mrs. Dalung as a strong pillar of support for her husband.









Mrs. Briskila Dalung, who passed away on Sunday, is survived by the Minister and five children.







