patient without the express permission of the patient, public interest supersedes this.



He said: “Buhari would be doing Nigerians and Nigeria a lot of good by telling us his true medical status and his chances of survival, to prevent the cabal in Aso Rock from milking the country dry.”



He added that where Buhari was unwilling to do the needful, by resigning honourably, the National Assembly should not hesitate to activate the relevant portions of the constitution and impeach him.



“Buhari does not have the physical and mental capacity to manage the affairs of this country. We can’t afford a situation where the running of government is left in the hands of a tiny few, whose only interest is to steal the country blind. As a matter of fact, it is in Buhari’s interest to give way, so that they can stop committing these atrocities in his name,” Mohammed said.



Reminded that it was too early to start asking for the President Buhari’s resignation, Mohammed said: “if it is too early, then, what should be the way out? The truth is that Buhari is no longer in a position to exercise his powers as President. And I must make one thing clear; nobody is indispensible, including Buhari.”

Source:Sun

