Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, February 09, 2017 / comment : 0

The United Nations under-secretary-general for political affairs, Jeffrey Feltman, has claimed that Boko Haram is currently facing financial problems.

Feltman stated this on Tuesday while briefing the security council on the UN secretary-general’s fourth report, on the threat the insurgent group posed to international peace.


He added that Boko Haram was under serious military pressure, but warned against undermining their ability to coordinate fatal attacks.

“ISIL-affiliate Boko Haram is attempting to spread its influence and commit terrorist acts beyond Nigeria,” he said.

“And Boko Haram remains a serious threat, with several thousand fighters at its disposal.

“It is, however, plagued by financial difficulties and an internal power struggle, and has split in two factions”, he added.

