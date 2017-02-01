He added that Boko Haram was under serious military pressure, but warned against undermining their ability to coordinate fatal attacks.



“ISIL-affiliate Boko Haram is attempting to spread its influence and commit terrorist acts beyond Nigeria,” he said.



“And Boko Haram remains a serious threat, with several thousand fighters at its disposal.



“It is, however, plagued by financial difficulties and an internal power struggle, and has split in two factions”, he added.

