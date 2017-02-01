Few hours to the one year anniversary of the re-election of governor Seriake Dickson, the Bayelsa State government has yesterday alleged that some hoodlums have been allegedly sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise the State.

The special adviser to the governor on security matters, Dr. Boma Spero-Jack, said findings by the state government’s intelligence network indicated that the leadership of the opposition in the state was inciting some indigenes of the state through vile propaganda and blatant deceits “To cause mayhem in the state ahead of the 5th anniversary of the restoration government of Seriake Dickson coming up on February 14.”

He said, “The plan by the thinning opposition in Bayelsa State to breach the existing peace in the state has been uncovered by the security agencies. This is not the first time the enemies of democracy and the Ijaw Nation would attempt to cause crisis in the state.

“But for the leadership of governor Dickson, the security agencies and the cooperation of well-meaning Bayelsans, these same desperadoes would have thrown our state into a senseless crisis which would have resulted in the destruction of lives and national assets.

“The Bayelsa State government will not fold its arms and watch disgruntled and desperate politicians most of whom are serial political aspirants and serial electoral losers, disrupt the peace the restoration government has labored over the years to restore to the Glory of all Lands.

Therefore, the security agencies have been placed on red alert to nip in the bud any attempt to cause crisis, burst crimes and deal decisively with anybody caught, fomenting trouble.

“Consequently, parents and guardians are hereby advised to educate their children and wards on the danger and security implication of breaching the peace and security of the state.

Parents/guardians should not allow their wards/children to be used to perpetrate crime and criminality.

Our youths should take advantage of the peaceful and conducive atmosphere created by government to add value to the society and not to retrogress it especially now that you have a progressive, visionary, responsible, responsive, transparent, purposeful and accountable government putting the state on the map of sustainable development.