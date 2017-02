News reaching CKN News has it that detained businessman and politician Babatunde Gbadamosi will be spending his weekend in the custody of the DSS.CKN news learnt from a family source who doesn't want his name in print that the PDP stalwart will spend the weekend with the DSS though no charges have been brought against him.He was arrested during the week in Lagos and flown to Abuja based on orders from above.The family expresses their concern over his health .His family and lawyers have not been allowed to have access to him since his arrest.