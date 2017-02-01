

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose yesterday berated the Federal Government for refusing to pay the state’s monthly Federal Allocation and Budget support for the month of January.



Fayose, who addressed journalists at Government House complex in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday said “it is a deliberate attempt to fight me politically and give the opposition party All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state a soft landing in the gubernatorial poll in Ekiti in 2018.”



Fayose went on: Federal Government was applying the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) to frustrate ongoing projects in the state through frivolous petitions.



“It is unavoidably necessary to bring to the public domain the current harassment, oppression and intimidation of my office and the good people of Ekiti State by the Federal Government because of my stand on national issues.