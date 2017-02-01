A colony of naked people have been discovered in Niger State ,Nigeria.
This was the post by a social worker Malam Mustapha Yamusa Rigasa on his facebook page
"This village is called Birnin Amina in Rijau Local Government of Niger state.
A trained social worker/social welfare officer Malam Mustapha Yamusa Rigasa (A.K.A) Facebook journalist was told that The community there they don't practice any religion but
paganism.
But this is not a reason for a reasonable and sensitive government to abandoned them and continue allowing these law abiding citizens under deplorable condition as if there is no government, social workers, philanthropists and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in niger state and entire coutry.
These people were deprived and denied access to education and good health for so many years.
As a trained social worker we do respect the people's traditional religious, norms and values, this will not prevent me from visiting this people to clothes and assist them.
I am appealing to all Nigerians to shareYamusa Rigasa message until it reaches all the Nigerian social workers, NGO, UNICEF etc."
