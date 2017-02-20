No fewer than 163 Nigerians who were stranded in Libya voluntarily returned to the country on Tuesday.





The aircraft conveying the ​ returnees landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) around 3:30pm aboard a chartered aircraft.





Their return was facilitated by the International Organization of Migration (IOM.





The returnees received at the Hajj Terminal by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) comprised of 92 adult females; 62 adult males; seven children, and two infants. Among them were three unaccompanied minors while three of the deportees require medical care.





About 1000 were assisted to return home from the North African country last year while more Nigerians are still said to be stranded in the country.



