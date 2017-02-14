Select Menu

» » AMCON TAKES OVER OAS HELICOPTERS
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Wednesday, February 15, 2017




 Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over  Odengene Air Shuttle Services (OAS) Helicopters in Lagos.

The takeover came after a court order, according to Spokesman of AMCON, Jude Nwauzor, yesterday.
But he did not give details on the takeover.

It was, however learnt that the AMCON management yesterday sealed off the head office of the helicopter firm at Maryland in Lagos,

The AMCON management is expected to appoint a receiver-manager. OAS Helicopters is among the 10 airlines that benefitted from the over N120 billion aviation intervention funds given a few years ago.

The Order on the company’s office reads: “Possession taken today 14/2/17 by amcon by court order on suit no. FHC/4CS/1139/2016.”

OAS Helicopters is the fourth airline to be taken over by AMCON in the last one year.

AMCON last week took over Arik Air, following after Aero and Afrijet airlines.

