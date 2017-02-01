National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, said yesterday that the party’s national secretariat, popularly known as Wadata Plaza, would be re-opened not later than today.





He also said those against his chairmanship should wait till after the party’s national convention, though he did mention when it would be held.





The Wadata Plaza was sealed by the police in 2016 as a result of the sharp division in the party.





Addressing a delegation of South-West PDP at his Maitama office in Abuja, Sheriff said he had transmitted all the documents necessary for the re-opening of the party’s headquarters, saying his ultimate goal was to rebuild the party.





He said he came to the party through a process and that he would cease to be chairman after the convention.





Sheriff, a former governor of Borno State, stated that he would not join issues with those against him, and called on the party’s chieftains not to divide it.





‎ ”We have no argument with anybody. The law is certain; Nigerians have spoken. Some of the people you see, they actually don’t know where their villages are. They sit in Abuja and decide to make unnecessary statements.





“In the name of God, let’s re-build this party. Don’t divide the party. Let everybody unite in order to rebuild the party. I beg Fayose to respect PDP and the people of Nigeria. I beg him. Whatever you say today, posterity will judge you, so I beg him. ‎ Let’s tell Nigerians that our party is for all.



