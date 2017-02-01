Qatar flight from Lagos to Doha was stalled yesterday when one of its tyres burst at the point of take off.





The Boeing 767 aircraft terminated the take off and taxied out of the international runway of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos for the replacement of the tyre.





The incident happened after the Captain of the aircraft had received clearance for takeoff. The aircraft was already about to gather speed for takeoff when suddenly one of the tyre burst with a loud sound.





The pilots later stopped briefly before deciding to taxi the aircraft back to the terminal where it has earlier departed.





A passenger who was in the aircraft said when the loud noise of the burst tyre was heard, they went into prayers.





“We are held in fear for some time. We thank God that the plane has not gathered the full speed for takeoff, we would have been saying something else,” the passenger said.

As at the time of filling this report, the plane was still parked at the apron of the international wing of the Lagos airport for repair and certification.



