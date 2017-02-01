Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Sunday, February 19, 2017





Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has assented to seven bills passed by the National Assembly.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, disclosed this in a statement last night.

The new acts are Oaths (Amendment) Act, 2017; Defence Space Administration Act, 2017; Veterinary Surgeons (Amendment) Act, 2017; National Film and Video Censors Board (Amendment) Act, 2017; Pension Rights of Judges (Amendment) Act, 2017; Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (Establishment, etc.) Act, 2017 and Mortgage Institutions (Amendment) Act, 2016.

Enang explained the Acts, other than the Defence Space Administration Act and the Institute of Soil Science Act, were mainly amendments to the principal Acts intended to bring the Acts in conformity with current realities.

