and Abuja is under serious threat of hijack by those whose interest do not align with our ideals,” he said in a video uploaded on Instagram.



“The point I intend making is not worth the life of any Nigerian. It is motivated by the need to demand a better deal for the ordinary Nigerian.



“I therefore announce the cancellation of the planned protest. We will share further information in due course. I appreciate the massive support and I am convinced that our voices have been heard. May God bless you all.”



He made the announcement about 24 hours after the Nigeria police force advised him to “immediately” shelve the plan.



“Innocent Idibia (a.k.a Tuface) and his group are hereby strongly advised to shelve their planned peaceful protest/demonstration in the interest of peace and security,” the police had said in a statement signed by Jimoh Moshood.



Several pro-democracy groups and activists have already pledged to join the protest, with those opposed to it, promising to stage a solidarity rally in support of the government.



Idibia had cited the worsening economic crisis in the country as reason for the proposed action.

He denied the allegation that he was being sponsored by Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom.

