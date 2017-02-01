Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » ACTING PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO TAKES NIGER DELTA PEACE TALK TO RIVERS STATE
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Monday, February 13, 2017 / comment : 0



The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was in Rivers State today in continuation of his mission to find a lasting solution to the Niger Delta problems.

These were pictures from the event.



Ag President Osinbajo speaks at the Niger Delta town-hall stakeholder's meeting in Rivers State. 



Ag President Osinbajo being received by the chiefs and elders of Rivers State on his arrival at the Port Harcourt airport to continue FG's Niger Delta dialogue


Photos :
Novo Isioro
 Personal Photographer to the Vice President

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú