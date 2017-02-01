The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was in Rivers State today in continuation of his mission to find a lasting solution to the Niger Delta problems.





These were pictures from the event.









Ag President Osinbajo speaks at the Niger Delta town-hall stakeholder's meeting in Rivers State.









Ag President Osinbajo being received by the chiefs and elders of Rivers State on his arrival at the Port Harcourt airport to continue FG's Niger Delta dialogue









Photos :



Novo Isioro