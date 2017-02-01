The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has transferred six of his officers allegedly involved in the clearance of 661 pump action rifles through the Lagos port to Abuja for more interrogations.

The officers, who voluntarily surrendered to the authorities, would be subjected to rigorous interrogations to know their level of culpability. Also transferred were Mr. Oscar Okafor, 51, who is the importer of the container; Mahmud Hassan 56, clearing agent and Sadique Mustapha 28 who were found accompanying the consignment to its destination.

The officers who were whisked to Abuja include, Abdulahi, an assistant superintendent of Customs (ASC), with service number 44483; ACIC Odiba Inah, with service number 133386; Yola Babakiri Ibrahim, a chief superintendent of Customs with service number 39009 and three other senior officers whose identity and service numbers are yet to be ascertained.

The three named officers had earlier been declared wanted by the service before they voluntarily surrendered to the service. In an order by the Customs deputy comptroller-general in charge of Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection, Dan Ugo, the officers should be arrested wherever they are seen and taken to the nearest Customs formation.

But, according to the Public Relations Officer, Federal Operations Unit of Customs, Ikeja, Jerry Attah, the officers voluntarily surrendered before they were transferred to Abuja to know their level of culpability.

However, an authoritative source told our correspondent that not all the officers whisked to Abuja may be culpable. The source said that was the reason they were taken to Abuja for thorough investigation in other to know who is not culpable. The source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said those who are found culpable will definitely be dismissed and prosecuted by the service.

He however told our correspondent about the stance of the CGC that anyone caught involved in corruption at the port would be dismissed prosecuted and jailed. “You remember when the CGC came in, he told everyone that anyone caught involved in corruption will be dismissed, prosecuted and jailed. I don’t think he has reneged on that vow.

“I think those found culpable will definitely be dismissed and prosecuted by the service,” the source said.

Recall that the FOU A Ikeja last week intercepted a Mack truck load of 49 boxes of pump – action rifles allegedly imported from China. The 40ft container was intercepted along Apapa Mile 2 Road by officers of the Federal Operations Unit (A), Ikeja on the 22nd of January 2017.

