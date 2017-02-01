Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

TRENDING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » 41 DEPORTED UK-BASED NIGERIANS ARRIVE LAGOS AIRPORT
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, February 02, 2017 / comment : 0


At least 41 Nigerians were on Wednesday deported from the United Kingdom.

This is the first of the 83 Nigerians expected home for breach of Britain’s immigration laws.
They arrived at the cargo terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, in a chartered Airbus 330 aircraft which touched down at exactly 7:40 a.m.

They comprised 33 males and eight females who are all adolescents.

They were said to have been deported for immigration related offences as most of them had expired visas.

They quietly left the airport after their profiling by the immigration officials.

Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), policemen and aviation security personnel were on ground to receive the deportees

The deportees resisted journalists who were trying to capture their faces while searching for their luggage.

The deportees did not speak on their ordeal in the European nation.

NEMA Director- General, Alhaji Mohammed Sidi, said the deportees would be given a “token” to go back to their respective destinations

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú