3RD MAINLAND BRIDGE,THESE OTHER ROUTES TO BE CLOSED TO TRAFFIC FOR LAGOS MARATHON ON SATURDAY
The Second edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon takes place on Saturday, February 11, 2017. For about 12 hours, some parts of our mega city, Lagos, will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic for the safety and well being of thousands of runners, hundreds of thousands of cheering fans and millions of the public.
Find below ALTERNATIVE ROUTES that will ease the movements of the public who might not be watching the marathon live on television because they have urgent personal business to attend to and thousands who would want to join us at the finish where the best of Nigerian musicians and entertainers will be performing.
VEHICULAR TRAFFIC MOVEMENT
All vehicles coming from Ikeja axis and heading towards Victoria Island MUST go via Ikorodu Road.
All vehicles from Badagry, Mile 2 and their environs going towards Victoria Island MUST go through Apapa/Orile to link the Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.
Residents of Lagos Mainland, Surulere and environs MUST avoid Masha Area and especially the National Stadium but can link Victoria Island through Iponri/Iganmu, via Eko Bridge through to Victoria Island.
Vehicles coming from Ibadan, Mowe and environs can link Victoria Island through Ojota, Ikorodu Road via Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.
Vehicles from Okota MUST go through Mile 2 to Orile, Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.
From Sango-Otta going to Victoria Island MUST go through Mushin, Funso Williams Avenue (Western Avenue), Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.
Vehicles coming from Epe, Ajah, Lekki environs must use the Lekki Alternative Route to Victoria Island.
Ikoyi residents going to the Mainland can use the Alfred Rewane (Kingsway Road) link to Osborne then to the Mainland.
THE FOLLOWING ROADS WILL BE TOTALLY OR PARTIALLY CLOSED
Total closure of Third Mainland Bridge from 7.15 am to 2:00pm
Alaka Road Service lane will be closed from 5.45 am to 7:30 am
National Stadium to Ojuelegba, Dormanlong Bridge, Onipanu, Obanikoro, and Anthony will be closed from 6.45am to 9:00am
From Anthony, through to Charly Boy Bus Stop to Oworonsoki, will be closed from 7:15am to 9:00am
From Adekunle Junction linking the Third Mainland Bridge, will be closed from 7.30am to 2:00pm.
From the junction of Lekki Ikoyi Bridge at Admiralty Way through to Lekki Phase 1 roundabout through to Lekki Toll gate, will be closed for the race from 7:00am to 2:00pm
We thank the great the great people of Lagos for their cooperation and understanding.
