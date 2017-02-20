Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » 2017 EXAM:JAMB TO COMMENCE MOCK EXAMS...1.7M TO SIT FOR 2017 EXAMINATION
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 / comment : 0



Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, says 1.7 million candidates are expected to sit for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Oloyede made the disclosure while fielding questions from journalists at the Information and Communication Technology Retreat organised for stakeholders on Tuesday in Abeokuta, Ogun.

The retreat was attended by civil society groups, students and other  stakeholders  in the education sector.

The registrar said the board was also planning  to increase its Computer Based Testing (CBT) Centres in order to make the examination exercise seamless.

“We are expecting 1.7 million candidates to sit for JAMB this year and we want to make sure we satisfy them within a week or thereabout,’’ he said.

1,561,443 candidates sat for the UTME in 2016.

Oloyede said although  he could not guarantee a hitch-free examination, the  innovations being put in place “will send some illegal operators, who are defrauding candidates in the past, out of business.’’

He said the board would not be deterred in its mission to serve its candidates better this year.

“Frankly, I cannot promise a hitch-free examination because we are testing certain things.

“We are changing certain things; we want to question the statuesquo  and we expect a fight back by interests that will be trampled upon,’’ the registrar said.

He explained that the board would be as sincere as possible.

“We are going to be as flexible as humanly possible; we are not promising hitch free examination,’’ he said.
Oloyede  also said that JAMB would soon begin the sale of forms for the 2017 UTME, adding that the board was also working on the possibility of conducting a mock examination.

Source:NAN

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú