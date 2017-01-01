Select Menu

» » » WHY I ORDERED THE BOMBING OF UNIMAID..BOKO HARAM LEADER ,SHEKAU
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 / comment : 0

Leader of the Boko Haram Terrorist, Abubakar Shekau, has claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack on University of Maiduguri. The double suicide bombing which claimed the life of a veterinarian professor in the university, Professor Aliyu Mani, was partly carried out by a 7-year-old boy.


Shekau, while taking responsibility for the Monday attack which led to the death of four persons and left several wounded said in a YouTube audio recording released that the mosque was “ungodly”. 

Abubakar Shekau further added in the audio message:


“The bomb that happened this morning, it’s my people. Don’t deceive people that it’s a mosque, how would you build a mosque and do ungodly things in it.” 


The Sect leader further added: “We are not angry with Nigeria. You didn’t kill anyone in Sambisa. 

We are praying that we don’t change; Koran is our teacher; this is the message we are sending to you.


Are you [Buhari] as powerful as God? “You should know it’s Shekau talking and I’m alive and it’s we that did it, even if King Pharaoh repents, we will not accept it.”

