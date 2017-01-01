Leader of the Boko Haram Terrorist, Abubakar Shekau, has claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack on University of Maiduguri. The double suicide bombing which claimed the life of a veterinarian professor in the university, Professor Aliyu Mani, was partly carried out by a 7-year-old boy.
Shekau, while taking responsibility for the Monday
attack which led to the death of four persons and left several wounded
said in a YouTube audio recording released that the mosque was
“ungodly”.
Abubakar Shekau further added in the audio message:
“The bomb that happened this morning, it’s my people. Don’t deceive
people that it’s a mosque, how would you build a mosque and do ungodly
things in it.”
The Sect leader further added: “We are not
angry with Nigeria. You didn’t kill anyone in Sambisa.
We are praying
that we don’t change; Koran is our teacher; this is the message we are
sending to you.
Are you [Buhari] as powerful as God? “You
should know it’s Shekau talking and I’m alive and it’s we that did it,
even if King Pharaoh repents, we will not accept it.”
