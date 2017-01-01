The Nigeria police have released detained Publisher of Online Portal PREMIUM TIMES,Mr Dapo Olorunyomi and one of his reporter arrested last night.They were picked up during a raid at the organization's Shead office in AbujaThe Publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, was arrested alongside the paper’s judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu..Plain-clothed officers had conducted a search at the office shortly after 5p.m. Thursday, and said they were acting on a complaint filed by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.The Army Chief had earlier asked the Medium to retract a story published about him which Premium Times refused .Efforts made to get the reaction of the Publisher after his release was unsuccessful as at the time of going to press.But a very reliable source who spoke with CKN News on condition of anonymity said some highly placed individuals in the Buhari's government who felt highly embarrassed by the arrest ordered for their immediate release.Mr Olorunyomi and his reporter are expected to report back at the station today .