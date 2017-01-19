Rabe Abubakar, spokesman of the defence headquarters, Abuja, says the era of secrecy in the Nigerian military is over.Abubakar disclosed this at an interactive session with journalists at the Earnest Ikoli Press Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital, during a courtesy visit to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in the state.The defence spokesman said the openness of the military informed his tour of media houses and interaction with relevant stakeholders in the six geo-political zones of the country.“From north-east, I moved to the north-west, where I interacted with all the media houses there,” he said.“Now I am in the Niger Delta to have a chat with the media executives and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.“There is a policy shift in the military now; the days of secrecy are over.“In view of this, we decided to extend a hand of fellowship to stakeholders, especially the media.”Abubakar sought the partnership and collaboration of journalists in the Niger Delta area to enable the military to succeed in its operations in the region.He emphasised the need for the military to be supported to enable it to carry out its mandate of protecting the lives, property of citizens and critical national assets across the country.“We need ourselves for this great country to move forward,” he said.“We have responsibility to protect the lives of innocent citizens. It is only then that we can move the country away from crisis.“Our duty as military is to ensure total peace not only in the Niger Delta, but in all areas where we have operations.”He also explained that Operation Delta Safe was inaugurated to check activities capable of damaging the oil and gas facilities in the region.Maintaining that the armed forces had “finished Boko Haram” and taken over Sambisa forest, called on the media to lead a campaign that would produce lasting peace in the country.John Angese, chairman of NUJ, Bayelsa council, expressed appreciation for Abubakar’s visit.He praised the armed forces for their sacrifices aimed at ensuring that Nigeria remained a united country.Abubakar gave an assurance that the council would continue to support the Nigerian armed forces in their mission to protect the territorial integrity of the country.Source:The Cable