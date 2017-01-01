A yet-to-be identified Boko Haram commander was allegedly arrested in the private residence of a caretaker chairman of one of the area councils in Borno State.





Authorities suspect the council chairman is either harbouring or fraternizing with the suspected terrorist, as he failed to report his presence to security agencies.





Though news about the arrest is scanty, residents of 1,000 Housing Estate in Maiduguri where the chairman lives, said armed men stormed his house yesterday and arrested him and his “guest” believed to be a Boko Haram commander.





“They first barricaded everywhere, stormed the house and took them away but I could not go near to know if they recovered any arms or not,” one of the residents said on Sunday.