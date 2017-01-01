Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

TRENDING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » UBA Sends Strong Delegation To World Economic Forum In Davos
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 / comment : 0

UBA Plc GMD,Kennedy Uzoka at Davos


The United Bank for Africa (UBA) will be strongly represented at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which begins in Davos, Switzerland today. UBA CEO Kennedy Uzoka leads a senior executive team, at one of the most important events on the global economic calendar.

The UBA delegation will interact with global business and political leaders during the event. The delegation will also include Group Head of Correspondent Banking Sola Yomi-Ajayi and Head of Embassies and Development Organisations( EMDOs), Dupe K. Olusola, responsible for relationships with multilateral and development organisations.

UBA has established itself as one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with presence in 19 African countries, as well as globally in London, New York and Paris.

The event will provide a forum for UBA to build engagement with international institutions. Despite the strong economic headwinds across Africa currently, the Group has committed to increasing its pan-African footprint. Its strengths in corporate banking, payment technology, trade finance, and its millions-strong customer base make UBA a natural partner for global businesses focused on the African opportunity.

UBA CEO, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka said about the event: “It is critical that UBA join world business and political leaders to discuss issues central to the progress of our world, and with specific relevance to the continent of Africa. UBA is the natural partner for those seeking access to Africa’s business opportunities – we look forward to engaging with the world’s business community – to show that Africa is open to business and that UBA is ready to partner.”

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú