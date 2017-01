A drama ensued at the airport today as Mrs Oby Ezekwesili and some members of her bringbackourgirls group vehemently refused to board a military aircraft that was to convey them to Sambisa forest except the Minister of Information Lai Mohammed boarded the plane with them..After several discussions back and forth,the minister had no choice but to abandon his own flight to join the team on the journey in search of some of the missing Chibok girls..The team is seen here heading to board their flight