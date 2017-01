She had her traditional and white wedding on Monday 2nd of January. The new couple were excited for the future and can't wait to start life together.On 5th of January on their way back to Lagos, 3 days after their marriage rites, the couple were involved in an accident with their car and the groom died on the spot.The bride, Onyeagba Cynthia Chy, made it alive; but she is currently hospitalized and in deep agony.So many of their friends have been paying their tributes on Facebook