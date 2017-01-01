The Professor who died in the twin suicide bomb blasts at a mosque in University of Maiduguri on Monday morning has be identified as Professor Aliyu Mani. At least four people were killed in a suspected suicide bomb attack at a university campus, a local resident, a lecturer and emergency services said on Monday.





The blast happened at 5:25 am (0425 GMT) at a mosque in the staff quarters area of the University of Maiduguri and is thought to have been carried out by a teenager. Suspicion will likely fall on the Islamist group Boko Haram, which has repeatedly used young women and girls as human bombs to target worshippers. There were reports locally of a separate explosion but details were not immediately available.







“At exactly 5:25 am, while I was leaving the mosque in my neighbourhood, I heard two explosions,” said one local resident, who asked not to be identified. “I rushed to the university, which is not far from my house. On entering, I saw the mosque in a mess. Three people lay dead, including a young girl, whose body was badly mutilated.





"Thirteen other worshippers were injured." A university lecturer who lives on site confirmed the resident's account. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) tweeted: "A #bomb exploded at the #mosque at the University of #Maiduguri during early morning prayers. Rescue operations ongoing…"





Access to the university campus has been strictly controlled, with checkpoints and searches at the gates. But the site, on one of the main thoroughfares leading in to and out of the city, is vast and most areas are badly lit.