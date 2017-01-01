The Professor who died in the twin suicide bomb blasts at a mosque in University of Maiduguri on Monday morning has be identified as Professor Aliyu Mani. At least four people were killed in a suspected suicide bomb attack at a university campus, a local resident, a lecturer and emergency services said on Monday.
The blast
happened at 5:25 am (0425 GMT) at a mosque in the staff quarters area
of the University of Maiduguri and is thought to have been carried out
by a teenager. Suspicion will likely fall on the Islamist group Boko
Haram, which has repeatedly used young women and girls as human bombs to
target worshippers. There were reports locally of a separate explosion
but details were not immediately available.
“At exactly 5:25
am, while I was leaving the mosque in my neighbourhood, I heard two
explosions,” said one local resident, who asked not to be identified. “I
rushed to the university, which is not far from my house. On entering, I
saw the mosque in a mess. Three people lay dead, including a young
girl, whose body was badly mutilated.
“Thirteen other
worshippers were injured.” A university lecturer who lives on site
confirmed the resident’s account. The National Emergency Management
Agency (NEMA) tweeted: “A #bomb exploded at the #mosque at the University of #Maiduguri during early morning prayers. Rescue operations ongoing…”
Access to the university campus has been strictly controlled, with
checkpoints and searches at the gates. But the site, on one of the main
thoroughfares leading in to and out of the city, is vast and most areas
are badly lit.
At least 20,000 people have been killed in the
conflict since it began in 2009 and more than 2.6 million others made
homeless. Nigeria maintains the insurgency is in its final stages. Last
month said it had flushed out Boko Haram fighters from their stronghold
in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno state, of which Maiduguri is the
capital.
