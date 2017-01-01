The Luxury Reporter, publisher of the e-magazine, TLR in partnership with TOPCOMM PR Concept & Events, an integrated marketing communication and events management company will hold a Luxury Lifestyle Summit in July 2017.





Tagged, ‘Digital Inside: Get Wired to Deliver the Ultimate Luxury Experience’, the summit will be an annual event that aims to attract senior luxury sector executives, corporate decision-makers and financiers from in Nigeria including Chairmen, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, Presidents and Managing Directors from different industries.





It will be a two-day event incorporating conference and exhibition where issues on the luxury industry will be discussed and how new technology is influencing manufacturers while giving opportunities to luxury lifestyle products designers, wholesalers and retailers to exhibit their wares





The summit will look at how new technologies, including laser printing, Internet, new technologies used in textiles, are changing the manufacturing processes for the luxury goods industry around the world and how local artisans and luxury good service providers can tap into this, including the role of traditional artisanship in this evolving landscape.





“There have been debates on whether Nigeria has brands that can be tagged as luxury,” explained Funke Osae-Brown, publisher, The Luxury Reporter Magazine. “I think the fact that Nigeria has luxury brands in the fashion industry, cosmetics and even artisans in remote parts of Kano and Oshogbo making bespoke furniture and leather goods, has been established. The debate now should be how can these brands compete globally? The only way to make this happen is the internet. Hence the theme for the conference ‘Digital Inside: Get Wired to Deliver the Ultimate Luxury Experience’ is just right.”





Tope Ogbeni-Awe, Chief Service Officer, TOPCOMM PR Concept & Events Ltd, said TOPCOMM PR is glad to partner with The Luxury Reporter on the Luxury Lifestyle Summit. According to him, there is a need to take the Nigerian luxury industry into the global space where it can compete with other international brands.





“There are many important questions to ask: Does the flagship store matter anymore – and how can interactive shopping influence retail? Many of the new territory flagships are hampered because people still want to buy in Paris, or Chinese customers want to buy in South Africa, or Hong Kong. Can the luxury store simply be transplanted or does brand expansion require a rethink? These are some of the issues that will be tackled at the conference,” he said.





Osae-Brown further explained that the Internet is becoming the New China where manufacturers of luxury products and service providers can interact with and engage with consumers. The internet is an alternative for the Nigerian market where retail space is a big issue.





The summit will also include an exhibition space where luxury goods and service providers can engage with their consumers. “It will be an opportunity for retailers of jewellery, beauty, motor, watches, private equity, investment Banking, private banking, investment / asset management, architecture, travel companies, luxury Hotels, luxury Event Management companies, luxury service providers, airlines and others to meet and showcase their products and discuss how to maximise the online market,” added Ogbeni-Awe.





