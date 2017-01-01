Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

TRENDING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » STILL ON BUHARI'S HEALTH RUMOURS AND PURPORTED PRESSURE ON YEMI OSINBAJO TO RESIGN
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 / comment : 0


"I have read many ridiculous stories saying the Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo is being held hostage by some governors who are trying to compel him to resign.

I have equally received several calls regarding this. The story is simply not true. It is a fabrication. Don't be a purveyor of fake news . The Vice President is behind his desk carrying out his task.

The Federal Executive Council presided over by him has just ended and he has been busy receiving visitors and holding meetings".

Signed: Sen Babafemi Ojudu SPECIAL ADVISER, POLITICAL AFFAIRS TO THE PRESIDENT

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú