A section of a new generation, Sterling Bank, at OPIC roundabout, Oke-Ilewo area of Abeokuta, on Tuesday afternoon, went into flames.

The incident, according to a staff of the bank, was as a result of an electrical fault.

The bank official said that effort to put the fire off by security personnel attached to the bank were futile as fire extinguishers could not contain it.

The source said that the bank management had to invite the officials of the State Fire Service to put off the fire.

The Deputy Director of the Fire Service, Mr Adebambo Adesanya, who led his men to the scene, said the fire outbreak was due to power surge.

He attributed the prompt response of the safety service towards the prevention of the fire to other sections of the bank.

“We received a call from the bank that there was a fire incident and within few minutes, we arrived the scene to control the situation. By the grace of God, everything is now under control.

“The fire occurred as a result of power surge, presently, I can’t confirm the extent of the damage, but after everything we will be able to ascertain that but only a part of the roof was affected.

“We have to be very careful with our electrical gadgets during this harmattan period.

“90 per cent of the equipment that we use in our offices and homes are purely combustible elements and can ignite anytime there is explosion.

“We must ensure that we guard against this and get ourselves ready to tackle and avert incidents like this one,” he said.

A customer of the bank, Mr Taiwo Olaleye, also said that the incident was caused by power surge in the computer unit of the bank.

“I was about to receive money from the cashier in the banking hall when I heard a loud noise.

“At first, I thought that armed robbers were outside the banking hall but later noticed that it was fire. Everybody, including the staff and the customers had to rush out for their lives through the emergency exit,” he added.

