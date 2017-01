Sports Minister,Solomon Dalung lost his wife in the early hours of yesterday...This was his post on the incident.



"For it is appointed for man to live thereafter comes death and judgment says the Holy Bible. While in the Quran, it states that it is appointed that every soul shall test death. My heart is heavy, I cannot continue, I lost my first wife this morning. May her soul and the souls of faithful departed rest in the bosom of the Lord, amen.What a black Sunday"