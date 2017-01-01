Select Menu

Posted date: Thursday, January 05, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment of three federal permanent secretaries.
Those affected are;

Dr. (Mrs.) Folashade O. Yemi-Esan,Dr. (Mrs.) Jamila Shu’ara Mr. Christian Chineyeaka Ohaa.

A statement by the Director of Communications, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) Haruna R. Imrana on Wednesday said Mrs. Yemi-Esan was re-deployed from Federal Ministry of Education to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Also, Mrs. Shu’ara was deployed to the Federal Ministry of Education from the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, while Mr. Ohaa was re-deployed from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

“The circular conveying the deployment which was signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, stated that the handing and taking over should be completed on or before Tuesday 10 January 2017,” the statement said.

