Bent on enforcing the Lagos State Road Traffic Law as well as preventing crime committed with the use of motor cycles in the metropolis, the Lagos State Police Command in collaboration with other security agencies would on this Friday begin a clamp down on motor cyclists plying prohibited routes.









This was the resolution of a meeting held today at the office of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr. Fatai Owoseni and attended by representatives of other security and transport related agencies in the state.









The meeting which was chaired by Mr. Owoseni had in attendance representatives of the Commissioner of Transportation; Army; Navy; Commander of Civil Defence; FRSC,Commander RRS; Chairman, Taskforce; Commander, KAI; Commander, Op Mesa; General Manager, LASTMA and among others.









Mr. Owoseni noted that the command had observed an increase in the trend of crime perpetrated by motorcyclists in the metropolis, particularly in prohibited routes, hence the need to re-jig the enforcement of the law banning motorcycles on restricted routes in the State.









He ordered a complete clamp down on recalcitrant motor cyclists plying Alausa, Ikeja, Victoria Island and Ikoyi starting from Friday, 27th December 2017, adding that the move would help provide security of lives and property.









He stated that all motor cycles impounded and erring motor cyclist arrested are to be prosecuted.







