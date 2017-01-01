







Pictures by :Mudashiru Balogun "AKURE-ILESA EXPRESS WAY SAGA. A CALL FOR DUAL-CARRIAGE LANE .Crusader of Justice using this medium to sincerely appreciate d protection of God upon my soul, 11th January, 2017 remained an unforgettable day in d history of my life cum legal profession as God narrowly escaped my soul and my learned colleagues DAT drove his Toyota Sequal along mine around IPETU-IJESA on our way going to the Court of Appeal Akure. Whilst pray for the death of four souls inside Peugeot 406 to be gentle rest in perfect peace and quick recovery for d survivals, Moreso ,i humbly call d FEDERAL GOVERNMENT to do d needful as d road has become over busy one and deserved to b expanded. May I sincerely appreciate d prompt intervention of FRSC in Ipetu-Ijesa command. Kudos to them. Crusader of Justice"Pictures by :Mudashiru Balogun

A lawyer by name Mudashiru Balogun has once again brought to the fore the terrible state of the Akure Ilesa road which in recent days have claimed several lives.Though many have taken to social media to question his ability to communicate effectively in English language as a lawyer but the message was lost on everyone that read it.This was the message posted by Barr Balogun