Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 / comment : 0



The Special Adviser on Media to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Mr.Ben Onyechere has been assassinated .

According to the report,the gunmen had traced him to Maris Super Market Ikenegbu, Owerri, shot his driver in both legs and abducted him to an unknown place.

The incident occurred Sunday 29th January 2017 around 8pm but his lifeless body was discovered in one of the streets in Owerri yesterday.

The Imo state Public Relations Officer,  DSP Andrew Enwerem confirmed the incident in Owerri

The deceased, an indigene of Imo state, was the former national publicity Secretary of Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) led by former Abia State Governor,Orji Uzor Kalu

