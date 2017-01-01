The Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested a 35 year old man, Abiola Hamzat and his accomplice, Adebayo Kazeem, 32, for stealing 20 bags of cement from a brick making company based in Agbado area of the state.









The suspect was arrested by the Policemen after he had successfully stolen the items from their working place.









The arrested suspect, a father of three, stole the 20 bags of cement from the company a day after he was promoted to the post of a supervisor with a financial reward of N215, 000:00 per month.









It was learnt that the suspect who is a university graduate, was lured into the crime out of greed and lack of contentment.









According to sources within the company, Hamzat, a graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), started work at the factory as a Contract Security from where he rose to become an operator.









"However, he was formally promoted three days ago to the post of a Supervisor, when the company’s management discovered that he was a university graduate", the source added.









He was arrested on last Thursday along with an accomplice after moving 20 bags of cement out of the factory in Agbado area.









Upon his arrival at the RRS' Headquarters, the suspect who owned up to the crime, said that he masterminded the crime.









In his confessional statement, the suspect said, "I masterminded the crime but I only co-opted Adebayo into the plan.









Initially, Adebayo discouraged me that it was not possible to steal cement at the company. After so much pressure, he told me to carry the gateman along in order to be successful which I eventually yielded to".









He explained further, “I had an accommodation problem with my family. I was desperately looking for funds to house them. That was what pushed me into it”.





According to sources within the company, Hamzat’s new salary as a Supervisor triples his wage as an operator.









While confirming the arrest, the Spokesperson for Lagos State Police Command, Superintendent of Police, Dolapo Badmus, advised companies operating in the state to be vigilant at all time.







