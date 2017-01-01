



Christiano Ronaldo won FIFA’s rebranded player of the year award yesterday, beating his old rival Lionel Messi.



Messi was pulled out of the ceremony only a few hours earlier by his club Barcelona.



Ronaldo, 31, was rewarded for a year in which he won the Champions League with his club Real Madrid and the Euro 2016 with Portugal.



Argentine Messi was second in the vote and Frenchman Antoine Griezmann third.



I’m very happy and I can say that 2016 was the best year of my career”, said Ronaldo as he was presented the award by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.



“With the aim of prioritising preparations for Wednesday’s game against Athletic Club, FC Barcelona have decided that the players recognised in the awards will not be travelling to Switzerland for the ceremony,” said the club in a statement.



Ronaldo also won the France Football’s Ballon d’Or, the other major international award for the sport, last month.