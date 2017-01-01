state chairman, Chief Gideon Ezeji, blocked Okigwe road as well as the entrance to Government House, Owerri.

They urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call Okorocha to order, saying: ”He behaves disrespectfully and treats senior citizens in the state with deplorably.” According to Ezeji,”Okorocha derives joy in seeing elders in this state coming out from time to time to the streets to ask for their pension.



What did Okorocha do with the bailout fund that President Buhari gave to him? We are protesting for the third time.” The latest development, which they described as ”wicked of Okorocha’s government is the plan to pay 40 percent of the accumulated arrears and gratuities and forfeit of 60 percent.



We say no to this latest government plan to deny us the payment of 60 percent of arrears up to December. ”As at December 2016, the state is owing Imo pensioners between 22 months and 77 months arrears.



Our gratuities have remained unpaid since 1998 till date. Rochas Okorocha “Also, the government has refused to harmonize our pensions since 2000 to date. All the efforts by the union overseeing the welfare of pensioners have not yielded any fruit.”

Pensioners protesting against alleged decision of Imo State Government to pay only 40 per cent of the accumulated Pension Arrears owed them, at the roundabout leading to Government House in Owerri, yesterday.