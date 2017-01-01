Select Menu

» » » QUOTE OF THE DAY:NIGERIA WILL BURN IF I SPEND ONE DAY IN DETENTION...APOSTLE SULAIMAN
Posted date: Friday, January 27, 2017

"If I spend one day with security operatives, the damage that will happen in Nigeria will take one year to repair."

"I have churches in 42 countries & I have alerted them, every Nigerian embassy in those countries will be in trouble."

"In Nigeria I have over half a million people that are ready to react, if I spend one day, the damage that will happen to Nigeria....."

~ Apostle Suleiman

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
