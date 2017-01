Semenya shared this picture of herself and wife on social media and captioned it ‘Our perfect day’.

In December 2015 the couple had a colourful traditional wedding in Limpopo.

The couple walked down the aisle at Chez Charlene Wedding Venue, in Pretoria.