The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, NPM, mni has appointed CSP Jimoh Olohundare Moshood as the substantive Force Public Relations Officer; he takes over from Ag. CP. Don N. Awunah fsi who has since been posted as Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command.





CSP Jimoh O. Moshood hails from Ilorin Township in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State, a proud holder of B.Sc in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State. He was once a Police Public Relations Officer, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the position which earned him Commissioner of Police commendations for diligent and excellent performance.





He attended several courses within and outside the Country few of which are Crime Prevention Of Korea Police, At Police Training Institute, Seoul South Korea, Training Course on Anti - Hijacking Techniques and Tactics for Developing Countries at Special Police Academy, Beijing, China. He is a member of Nigeria Institutes of Public Relations, member of Africa Business School, Abuja and Associate Fellow of Institute of Corporate Administration Of Nigeria.



